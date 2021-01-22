Man arrested on sexual abuse charge in Wyoming County

MULLENS, WV (WOAY) – A man is arrested on a first degree sexual abuse charge.

On Dec. 31, 2020 at around 9:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to Mullens in regards to a sexual abuse complaint from earlier that evening.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with a victim who said that she had picked up her friend from her apartment complex. While in the parking lot, she noticed a suspicious man sitting on the steps outside the complex.

The victim alleged the man was acting crazy and did not appear to be sober.

The man, identified as Christopher Reed, began to walk towards the woman’s car. He asked where the two women were going and introduced himself.

The victim realized she had recognized him and met him before at church. Reed replied by saying, “Oh yeah, give me a hug.” He then reached his arm around her back, touching her right side. She extended her hand to his shoulder and patted it a few times, in hopes of getting Reed to remove himself from her.

The woman said she felt uncomfortable because his hand moved up the right side of her body onto her breast and placed his lips on her neck.

The victim began to shout “woah, woah, woah” repeatedly. Reed removed himself and said, “I’m just ignorant and fooling around. I’m all alone tonight.”

The victim then drove away and wished to pursue a criminal charge against Reed.

Reed is arrested on first degree sexual abuse. He is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a $25,000 bond.