Man arrested on sexual abuse, assault charges

RAINELLE, WV (WOAY) – A man is charged with sexual abuse and assault charges in Greenbrier County.

According to a criminal complaint, on Friday, Dec. 18, deputies received information about 10-year-old girl that had been sexually assaulted.

The juvenile had been staying with her aunt and her aunt’s boyfriend, Charles “Cody” Hogson. She stayed there, along with her 14-year-old female and 11-year-old male cousins.

The girl alleged that she was sleeping in bed with her cousin when Hogson asked her and the male cousin to take off their pants. He asked her to get on top of the boy, but she said no.

Hogson then told the male cousin to get on top of her, which he did. Hogson then coerced the two to engage in sexual acts.

Hogson is charged with Employment or Use of Minor to Produce Obscene Matter or Assist in Doing Sexually Explicit Conduct, as well as one count of Sexual Abuse by Parent, Guardian, Custodian or Other Person in Position of Trust to a Child.

Hogson was transported to Southern Regional Jail. Bond is set at $8,000.