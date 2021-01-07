Man arrested on several charges in Raleigh County

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A man is arrested on several charges after a driving incident in Raleigh County.

According to a criminal complaint, on Nov. 7, Raleigh County deputies saw a vehicle driving 10 miles over the speed limit on Harper Rd. The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, but it would still not stop.

Eventually, the car stopped. The driver, Freedom Fortune, threw a loaded handgun and a bag of suspected meth out the passenger side window. Fortune then put the vehicle in drive and drove away.

Fortune turned onto Lake Stephens Road, traveling at a high speed. The deputy lost sight of him, but Fortune drove through a gate to the entrance of the marina at the lake, knocking the gate and a rock pillar over.

Fortune drove off the road, struck a tree, and fled the scene of the accident. A subsequent search of the vehicle was then conducted. The deputy recovered small sandwich bags containing 49.07 total grams of suspected controlled substances, including meth, heroin, and fentanyl.

Fortune is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, fleeing a police officer causing property damage, third offense driving while suspended, and persons prohibited from possessing firearms. He is currently in South Central Regional Jail, being held without bond.