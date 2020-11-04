Man arrested on multiple charges after sexually assaulting a woman

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A man has been arrested after he forced himself onto a woman, who was attempting to end their relationship.

According to court documents, officers responded to an alleged sexual assault call at BRMC. Officers spoke to the victim who stated Johnathan Patterson sexually assaulted her. The victim stated she was at Patterson’s residence attempting to end their relationship when he became angry, refused to let her leave, restrained her, choked her and forced himself on her. Patterson told the victim he would let her leave if she had sex with him. The victim eventually was able to escape the home through a window.

Officers observed scratches on the victim’s body and bruising on her face which matched her story. Johnathan Patterson was arrested for second degree sexual assault, strangulation, unlawful restraint and malicious assault. He is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a $50,000 cash only bond.