Man arrested on malicious wounding charge

CRAB ORCHARD, WV (WOAY) – A man is arrested and charged with Malicious Wounding after an incident in Raleigh County.

According to the criminal complaint, a victim said he walked to Gregory Scott Keffer’s house in Crab Orchard to confront him.

As the arguing escalated, Keffer reached inside his front door and retrieved a scythe blade mounted on a long pole and walked up the steps to the road where the victim was standing.

Keffer swung the blade at him, hitting him in the side of the left foot.

The victim had a large gaping wound on his left foot. There was also a large amount of blood on the ground, with a blood trail leading all the way back to the victim’s home.

Witnesses on scene corroborated the events in support of the victim.

Keffer is charged with Malicious Wounding. He is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a $10,000 bond.