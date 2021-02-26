Man arrested on four counts of third-degree sexual assault

CLEAR CREEK, WV (WOAY) – A man is arrested on four counts of third-degree sexual assault.

According to the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, Feb. 25, RCSO detectives arrested Derick Alan Dunbar, 30, of Clear Creek, for four counts of third degree sexual assault.

These charges are the result of an investigation into an inappropriate relationship between Dunbar and a 13-year-old female that occurred between February and March 2020.

He is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a $100,000 bond.