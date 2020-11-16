Man arrested on felony drug charges in Fayette County

MONTGOMERY, WV (WOAY) – A 911 call leads to felony drug charges in Fayette County.

According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to an open 911 line this weekend in Montgomery.

Upon arrival, they were notified that a fight had taken place inside the residence. While clearing the location for victims and suspects, several individual quantities of suspected heroin was located, along with scales and packaging supplies.

Corey Westfall, 32 of Montgomery, was arrested and charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Narcotics. He is currently in Southern Regional Jail, and will now await court proceedings.