Man arrested on DUI, fleeing charges in Wyoming County

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A man is arrested on several DUI and fleeing charges after a pursuit in Wyoming County early Thursday morning.

According to Chief Deputy Bradley Ellison, on Thursday, Dec. 31 at approximately 12:15 a.m., the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department investigated a domestic battery complaint in the North Springs area.

The suspect, Jessie Church, was seen near the residence on a 1982 Honda Motorcycle. The officers attempted to stop him, and Church attempted to flee. A short pursuit ensued, but his motorcycle became stuck in the muddy roadway.

Church then attempted to flee on foot and officers gave chase. During the successful apprehension, one of the officers sustained a broken arm. The Deputy is currently being treated at Raleigh General Hospital.

Church was arrested for 3rd offense DUI, fleeing while DUI, fleeing on foot, driving while revoked for DUI and domestic battery. He was transported to Southern Regional Jail and now awaits arraignment.