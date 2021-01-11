Man arrested on domestic battery charges in Wyoming County

PINEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – A man is arrested on domestic battery charges after an incident in Wyoming County.

According to a criminal complaint, on Jan. 7, officers responded to a domestic violence complaint at a residence in Pineville.

Upon arrival, the victim told the officers that Benjamin Lowery was yelling at her, spitting in her face and throwing and breaking objects in the house.

The victim alleged Mr. Lowery grabbed her head with both hands and slapped her in the face.

Lowery stood at the door, continuing to scream and would not let the woman leave the residence as she tried to do so multiple times.

Lowery was previously convicted of domestic battery in 2013 and 2019. He is now charged with third offense domestic battery and unlawful restraint.

Lowery is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a $5,000 bond.