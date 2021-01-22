Man arrested on domestic assault, battery, other charges

JUMPING BRANCH, WV (WOAY) – A man is arrested on several charges, including domestic assault and two counts of battery on an officer.

On Aug. 11, 2020, at around 3 p.m., Summers County deputies responded to a domestic dispute in Jumping Branch.

Upon arrival, an officer spoke with the property owner. The man said his grandson, Dane Davis Riffe, who had been staying with him, came out screaming at him.

The victim said Riffe came face-to-face with him, with his hands raised, screaming, and placing the man in fear of being attacked. Riffe then pulled his pants down, exposing his genitals. When the victim walked back to the house, Riffe followed him screaming.

Officers drove towards the end of the road attempting to locate Riffe, and found him approximately half a mile away.

One officer detained him and attempted to explain that he was being placed under arrest for domestic assault. Riffe immediately started cursing, yelling, and resisting arrest. He even grabbed the officer by the groin.

Riffe was previously convicted of domestic battery in April 2020 and Oct. 2019.

Riffe is arrested on the felony charge of domestic assault, as well as misdemeanor charges of indecent exposure, obstructing and two counts of battery on an officer. He is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a $5,000 bond.