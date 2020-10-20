Man arrested on child abuse and domestic battery/assault charges

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A man is arrested on charges of child abuse and domestic battery and assault after an incident at his residence.

On Monday, Oct. 19 at approximately 8:45 a.m., a Corporal from the Greenbrier County Magistrate’s Office spoke with a woman filing a domestic violence petition.

April Hanna stated that earlier that morning, her husband, Joseph Dale Hanna, became verbally abusive to her and physically assaulted their daughter. The daughter had physical evidence on her left eyebrow, which was starting to bruise from an alleged closed fist punch from her father.

Mrs. Hanna said that she and her husband were arguing when the daughter told her father to stop. Mr. Hanna then punched his daughter in the right thigh, left eyebrow, and nose. He also grabbed her wrist and threw her onto the floor.

April Hanna told her husband to stop beating their daughter or she would call the police. Mrs. Hanna and her daughter both stated that Joseph then yelled, “I’ll kill all of you!” He continued, saying he would burn the house down with April and his three daughters inside if April attempted to have him removed from their residence.

Joseph Dale Hanna is charged with felony child abuse, domestic battery, and four counts of domestic assault for the threats to kill all four members of his family. He is currently being held in Southern Regional Jail under a $7500 bond.