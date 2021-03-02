Man arrested on child abuse after allegedly kidnapping grandson

CRAB ORCHARD, WV (WOAY) – A man is arrested on child abuse after allegedly kidnapping his grandson.

On Feb. 26, Raleigh County troopers received a call from the Raleigh County Emergency Operations Center about a reported kidnapping.

A woman said her husband, Daniel Goins, had left with their grandson and had not returned. She said he did not have permission to take the grandson.

Upon being located, Goins admitted to taking the grandson, going to a friend’s house, and purchasing methamphetamine. He also admitted to doing methamphetamine while he was driving with his grandson.

Drug tests confirmed that Goins was impaired.

Goins is arrested on charges including child abuse with risk of serious injury, kidnapping and DUI. He is currently being held in Southern Regional Jail.