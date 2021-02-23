Man arrested on alleged sexual abuse and assault in Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A man is arrested after two victims detail stories of alleged sexual abuse and assault.

According to a criminal complaint, on Jan. 26, Mercer County troopers spoke with a woman who alleged her daughter had been inappropriately touched by her grandfather, Roger Bennett.

During a forensic interview, the victim went into details. She said this happened at least four times when she was about 10-13 years old.

Bennett’s daughter then conducted an interview with troopers. She said Bennett had also inappropriately touched her when she was eight years-old.

Bennett denied the allegations made by the victim and co-victim.

Bennett is charged with first degree sexual abuse, first degree sexual assault and sexual abuse by parent, guardian, custodian or person of trust. He is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a $75,000 bond.