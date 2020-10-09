Man arrested in Raleigh County for trying to purchase an 11-year-old child for sex

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A Fayette County man is in jail after he allegedly tried to to buy children for sex.

According to court documents, on October 2, 2020, Steven Bennett allegedly responded to an advertisement on social media that said a woman was selling her children ages 11 and 14 for sexual activities.

Bennett responded to the post saying, “may want both or just the 11-year-old, depending on money. I bet both are delicious.” In the criminal complaint, Bennett went into sexual graphic details about what he wanted to do to the children, and what he wanted the children to do for him.

Later in the conversation, Bennett agreed to purchase time with the 11-year-old for sexual relations for 150 dollars, and he would be free to meet up on Monday evening at 6 pm.

State Troopers were able to search a database on the suspect’s number which came back to a Steven Alfred Bennett in Montgomery, WV.

Bennett is charged with sexual exploitation of a minor. He is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a 150,000 dollar bond.