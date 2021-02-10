Man arrested in Fayette County after a woman has been shot

At 4:42 am this morning the Fayette County 911 Center received notification of a shooting incident in Smithers. Deputies and assisting officers with the Smithers and Montgomery Police Department arrived on the scene and secured the suspect who was outside. Investigation shows that the male suspect had shot the female party with a 9mm handgun. She is currently being treated for her injuries. It was further found that the male is a person who is prohibited from possessing firearms due to a prior violent crime conviction. A sum of drugs were also located in the residence.