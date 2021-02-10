Man arrested in Fayette County after a woman has been shot

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A Fayette County woman suffers serious injury from a shooting incident in Smithers. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident.
At 4:42 am this morning the Fayette County 911 Center received notification of a shooting incident in Smithers. Deputies and assisting officers with the Smithers and Montgomery Police Department arrived on the scene and secured the suspect who was outside. Investigation shows that the male suspect had shot the female party with a 9mm handgun. She is currently being treated for her injuries. It was further found that the male is a person who is prohibited from possessing firearms due to a prior violent crime conviction. A sum of drugs were also located in the residence.
Henry Chapman of Smithers is charged with Malicious Wounding, Possession With Intent to Deliver Narcotics and Prohibited Person in Possession of Firearms (felony version). He will now await court proceedings. If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.