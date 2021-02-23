Man arrested in connection to Beckley shooting last June

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A suspect is arrested in connection to a Beckley shooting that occurred last June.

According to a criminal complaint, on June 13, 2020, Beckley Police Department officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of 327 Neville St.

Upon arrival, officers observed a large crowd dispersing and an injured male subject. He was suffering from severe injuries to his head and face. Responding officers initially believed that he had suffered gunshots to his face.

Witnesses advised officers that three suspects had stolen items from the victim’s pockets immediately following the assault.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and later transferred to a Charleston area medical facility due to the severity of his injuries. He suffered from several abrasions and contusions and exhibited profuse bleeding from wounds on his face and from inside his ears.

During a subsequent investigation, video surveillance footage was secured from multiple locations within the vicinity. The footage revealed that the man had been assaulted by individuals who officers could positively identify as Devon Lee and Ed Smith.

Lee sprinted toward the victim from behind and violently struck him in the back of the head, causing him to immediately fall face down on the concrete sidewalk.

After the victim fell, Lee and Smith repeatedly struck, kicked, and stomped upon his head and body.

Lee is charged with malicious assault and nonaggravated robbery. He is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a $150,000 bond.