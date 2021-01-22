Man arrested for wanton endangerment in Wyoming County

BAILEYSVILLE, WV (WOAY) – A man is arrested for wanton endangerment after an incident in Wyoming County.

On July 8, 2019, Wyoming County deputies were dispatched to a brandishing complaint near Baileysville. The man with the gun was identified as John Emory.

The officer went to Emory’s residence first, which was located just above the caller’s residence.

Upon arrival, Emory was passed out drunk in a camper that sits just below his residence. The officer woke him up and asked if he had a gun.

When Emory said no, the officer searched him and the residence, turning up nothing.

The officer spoke with the caller. After speaking with the victim and others, they all gave statements that Emory had fired a gun in front of the residence into the bank.

When confronted about the shooting, Emory pointed the gun at one of the victims and left the scene.

Officers found an empty shell casing after searching the area.

Emory is arrested on one count of wanton endangerment. He is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a $5,000 bond.