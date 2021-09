BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A man is arrested for the murder and sexual assault of a Raleigh County woman.

Tonya Adkins was reported missing to police last month by her family.

Her remains were found on Wednesday in a wooded area off New River Dr. in Beckley.

Based on investigation, Ronald McClung is charged with the murder and sexual assault of Adkins.

Make sure to stay with WOAY for further updates on this case.

