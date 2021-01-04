Man arrested for murder of his girlfriend in Nicholas County

DRENNEN, WV (WOAY) – A man is arrested in Nicholas County after the murder of his girlfriend.

On Sunday, Jan. 3, Matthew Dale Thomas got into a physical altercation with his girlfriend, Terri Gwinn Lucas.

During the altercation, Thomas obtained a knife and stabbed Lucas multiple times, resulting in her death.

This incident is still under investigation by the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department, and there is no further information to release at this time.

Thomas is charged with murder, and is currently being held in Central Regional Jail.