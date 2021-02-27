Man arrested for grand larceny, other charges after stealing truck in Mount Hope

MOUNT HOPE, WV (WOAY) – A man is arrested on grand larceny, breaking and entering and conspiracy charges after stealing a truck from a Mount Hope residence.

According to a criminal complaint, on Sunday, Nov. 22, the WVSP Beckley Detachment received a call about a resident whose truck was stolen from his garage.

The victim told officers between Nov. 19-22, someone broke into the house and garage by forced entry and stole a truck from the garage at his home in Mount Hope.

Through investigation, it was determined Christopher Canterbury and two others acted in concert breaking and enter both the house and garage belonging to the victim. The three stole items from the house, as well as the truck.

Canterbury is arrested and charged with grand larceny, two counts of breaking and entering and conspiracy. He is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a $25,000 bond.