Man arrested for drug charges in McDowell County

GARY, WV (WOAY) – A man is arrested for drug possession in McDowell County.

Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriffs Office conducted a vehicle stop in the Gary area of McDowell County around 12:00 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Upon conducting the stop, deputies found a quantity of heroin, crack cocaine and cash. Tyyoun Powell was arrested and charged with Possession with intent to deliver a schedule I controlled substance, Possession with intent to deliver a schedule II controlled substance and maintaining a vehicle to sell illicit drugs. He was arraigned, with a bond set at $55,000. and

Powell is currently awaiting transport to the Southwestern Regional Jail.

