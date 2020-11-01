Man arrested for armed robbery at Family Dollar

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Yesterday afternoon, the Family Dollar in Rock Creek was robbed at gunpoint.
According to a Facebook post from the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 3 p.m.. The sheriff’s office responded along with WVDNR police and state police.
The sheriff’s office has since arrested Michael Metheny in connection to the incident. He’s charged with first degree robbery. Metheny was processed last night and now waits for his arraignment at Southern Regional Jail.
