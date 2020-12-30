Man arrested after vehicle pursuit which led to power outages

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- A man has been arrested after fleeing from officers, leading to a crash which caused power pole damages.

On Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at approximately 1900 hours Troopers assigned to Troop 7-Parkways was attempting to stop a vehicle for simple traffic violations near the 45 mile marker along I-77, however, the vehicle, a 2019 Chevrolet sedan failed to stop and attempted to flee. After a short pursuit along the Turnpike and in the City of Beckley the fleeing vehicle crashed along Park Avenue into two power poles causing damage to the two power poles and the fleeing vehicle.

The driver/suspect, Raekwon Saunders was arrested after being treated for minor injuries and charged with several fleeing charges. He is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a $35,000 bond.