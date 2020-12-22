Man arrested after sexually assaulting an employee

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A man has been arrested for sexual assault after an employee alleged he forced himself on her.

According to a criminal complaint, troopers were dispatched to Greenbrier Valley Medical Center in reference to a woman who had been sexually assaulted. The victim recorded a statement explaining that James Burr sexually assaulted her for over an hour. The victim said she begged Burr to stop, but he continued to touch her inappropriately, as well as forced himself on her.

Troopers conduced an interview with Burr and he confessed to sexually assaulting the victim. James Burr has since been released on bond.