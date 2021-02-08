Man arrested after sexually abusing a 14 year old child

SUMMERS COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A man has been arrested on multiple sexual abuse charges out of Summers County.

According to a criminal complaint, on February 2, 2021, an officer was notified through Child Protective Services that a 14 year old girl had been raped by an unknown male and was pregnant.

Then on February 3, 2021, the victim told Child Protective Services that her mother’s boyfriend, Dillon Rouse, raped her on three different occasions. The victim stated that Rouse lived in a outbuilding outsider her house where he would touch her inappropriately and rape her. The victim told CPS that Rouse only made unwanted advances when he had been drinking.

Later that day, officers questioned Rouse who confessed to providing alcohol and marijuana to the victim, as well as seeing her naked around the house. Rouse further confessed that while drinking, he touched the victim’s breast.

Dillon Rouse has been charged with 3rd degree sexual abuse, 3rd degree sexual assault, sexual abuse by parent of guardian and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a $50,000 bond.