Man arrested after maliciously wounding his brother

BOOMER, WV (WOAY) – A man is charged with malicious wounding after attempting to hurt his brother.

According to a criminal complaint, on Nov. 9, at approximately 9:59 a.m., the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department responded to a domestic incident with injuries reported at a residence in Boomer.

The incidence was between two brothers. One was at the neighbor’s residence with neck, head, and stab wounds. The other was still at the residence, and possibly armed with a knife and hammer.

When officers arrived on scene, a man appeared to be holding his head with a towel and bleeding profusely from the right side of his head and right ear. His brother, Nathan Byars, was still inside the residence, but exited onto the porch with his hands in the air.

The brother told the officers that Byars had come into the living room where he was eating breakfast, with a knife in one hand and a hammer in the other. Byars said he was going to have to kill his brother for taking his money. The brother denied this and claimed that he had done what Nathan told him to.

Byars then attempted to put the knife into his brother’s stomach, but was unable to puncture him. He struck the brother in the right upper side of the head with the hammer. The man fell to the floor, but was able to get up and go to the neighbor’s residence.

Byars had a laceration to his throat, but said he did not recall what happened. He was transported to Charleston General to receive treatment. The brother claimed Byars was suicidal, and assumed he had cut his own throat.

The brother was transported to Montgomery General Hospital for medical treatment, where he received numerous stitches and sutures for the injuries he sustained during the incident.

Byers is charged with malicious wounding. He is currently in South Central Regional Jail under a $10,000 bond.