Man arrested after hitting a man in the head with a metal crutch

RUPERT, WV (WOAY) – A Danese man faces malicious assault charges out of Greenbrier County.

According to court documents, on Sunday, July 18, 2020, Greenbrier County Deputies responded to a home in Rupert where the victim was found sitting on a couch slumped over and bleeding from the left side of his head, around the temple area. Upon speaking to him and a witness, both advised that Jason Martin came through the unlocked back door of the home, got into an argument with her and the victim. Martin then picked up a metal crutch, hit the victim one time on the left side of the head, near the temple area. The victim was transported to Greenbrier Valley Medical Center. The victim suffered a fracture on his left side orbital rim.

Martin is charged with malicious assault and is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a 5,000 dollar bond.