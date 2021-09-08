Man and woman arrested for possession, conspiracy after Mercer County hit and run

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A man and woman are arrested after a hit and run in Mercer County.

On Saturday, deputies located the suspect vehicle in the crash.

A female passenger tried to flee on foot with a handbag, while the male driver of the vehicle began driving off after she exited.

Both suspects were detained a very short distance away.

The male driver performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was arrested for DUI.

A short investigation showed that the driver had almost $6000 in his pockets, and the female had nearly one pound of what is believed to be Methamphetamine in her handbag, which is street valued around $30,000. A small amount of edible marijuana was also located in the vehicle that was contained in packaging similar to Doritos.

Both individuals were charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver and Conspiracy. They are being held on a $35,000 cash bond.

Related