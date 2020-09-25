Main Street undergoes MARP paving project

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – If you travel through Oak Hill, you may run into some construction along Main Street.

Route 16 is a state maintained road, including Main Street in front of Plateau Medical Center. For the next month, crews will work to repave the road from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

“It’s part of the MARP projects and it has to be done around improvements around a hospital area,” said Fayette County highway administrator John Dixon. “[During] the evenings between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m., there will be delays and hopefully it will be minimal.”

The Medical Access Roads Project is a $50 million program aimed to improve access to medical facilities.