Lt. Vance First Annual Virtual Golf Tournament raises funds for local Police Explorers Program

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – Community Connections in partnership with the Bluefield Police Department is hosting a virtual golf fundraiser.

The golf tournament is a fundraiser for the police explorers program, which aims to educate youth about police officers.

Brandon Disney, the event coordinator, says the Lt. Vance First Annual Virtual Golf Tournament is also held in honor of Lt. James Vance, a former police officer with the city of Bluefield who passed away this January.

“Lt. James Vance is who the tournament is titled after in his memory,” Disney said. “He passed away in January due to COVID complications. He was a goof friend, a great officer and did a lot of good things for the youth and the people of Bluefield.”

The tournament will run from March 15-21. Those interested can sign up at Bluefieldgolf.com. There is no registration deadline and individuals can register for $65. Teams of four can register for $250.

The tournament is 18 holes and has prizes for first, second and third place.