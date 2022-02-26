Love Hope Center for the Arts hosts singer songwriter festival

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Musicians are taking the stage at the Love Hope Center for the Arts in Fayetteville for the first singer and songwriter festival held at the gallery.

Local singers and songwriters were given the opportunity to perform at the center from 2 until 7 p.m. Saturday. Following that, Alabama artist Abe Partridge was set to perform from 7 to 8 p.m. Partridge is also currently featuring a solo art exhibition in the gallery.

The proceeds from the songwriter event will be going to a local music school, Coda Mountain Academy.

“We’re trying to connect singers and songwriters throughout the state and give them an opportunity to get together and form a community and a network and also to support each other, and for a good cause, Coda Mountain Academy is a music academy,” says a board of directors member at the art center, Stacey Tope.

The art center plans to host more events like this one in the near future.

Related