Louisiana murder suspect killed in gunfire with West Virginia authorities

Camp Creek, WV (WOAY) – A suspect wanted in connection with a Louisiana murder, and child abduction has been shot and killed by West Virginia authorities.

Louisiana law enforcement contacted members of the State Police with information about the suspect, 29 years old Napoleon Crane, potentially being in West Virginia.

Louisiana officials previously issued an Amber Alert for the abducted child and entered the Crane into the National Crime Information Center as wanted.

Investigators began tracking Crane, locating him off exit 20 on I77 South in Mercer County.

Troopers reported that when they approached the stolen vehicle, Crane retrieved a firearm and fired the weapon.

Law enforcement returned fire, and emergency services pronounced Crane dead on the scene.

Authorities discovered the abducted child in the backseat of the stolen vehicle unharmed.

No officers were injured during the incident, and West Virginia State Police are actively investigating the incident.

