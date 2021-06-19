Locals enjoy long weekend as cities plan events

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – With the recent addition of Juneteenth as a national holiday and West Virginia Day being observed on Monday, many locals have a chance to get outside and enjoy a four day weekend.

One way they’re doing that is heading to Friday’s in the Park, a weekly live music event at Word Park in downtown Beckley.

According to Beckley Events Director Jill Moorefield, Friday’s in the Park began early this month, and unfortunately last week’s was cancelled due to rain. So more people took the chance to stop by this Friday and check out the live performance.

“It’s featuring Dave Runion today,” Moorefield said. “He’s like a one man band who plays a variety of music. Everybody always enjoys him.”

And next weekend, residents will get a unique experience as the Great Race makes a stop in Beckley. The yearly show features racers going through a variety of states making pit stops along the way. City officials have been planning for months on how to get the town ready.

“We’re having to block off parking lots and streets to get ready for that. Over a hundred vintage cars from across the country will be coming through here on their nine day trek through the states.”

Also this weekend, residents can visit the Exhibition Coal Mine and Youth Museum, which will be hosting a Juneteenth and West Virginia Day celebration.

