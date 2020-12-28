Local restaurants hopeful for new opportunities in new year after struggling through 2020

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – As the year draws to a close, local businesses reflect on the rough times they’ve had.

Many local businesses, especially restaurants, were facing many new challenges as a result of the pandemic. However one restaurant, The Blue Spoon Cafe in Bluefield, saw huge community support and was able to keep operating.

The cafe’s owner Nicole Coeburn says they didn’t even need to lay off any staff when restrictions were put in place, and they are hopeful for more opportunities in 2021.

“We are hoping to be able to keep operating. Business has slowed down a little bit due to the amount of cases rising in our area. So I think in 2021 it’s just going to be another year of being creative. And just trying to grow in new ways and reach people that might not be able to come in and dine with us,” Coeburn said.

The Blue Spoon Cafe is located in Downtown Bluefield, and is open 7:30 AM to 2:30 PM, Monday through Friday.