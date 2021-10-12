Local Outback Steakhouse holds ribbon cutting for new management; donates to Salvation Army

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Outback Steakhouse in Beckley is under new management.

The restaurant celebrated the change with a ribbon cutting.

Restaurant staff and Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce Members cut the ribbon.

Ali Rasheed is the new managing partner with the local Outback. He says he is looking forward to being a part of the Beckley community after moving here with his family.

“I’ve been with the company for 12 years and I’m just newly promoted,” Rasheed said. “I moved up here to Beckley to be a part of the Raleigh County Community.”

Anyone who ate lunch at the restaurant today, October 12, had a portion of the proceeds go to the Salvation Army of Beckley.

