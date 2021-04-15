Local organizations receive $20,000 in donation from Hometown Subaru

MT. HOPE, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Humane Society and the SafeHaven campaign were both excited to receive $10,000 each from Hometown Subaru in Mt. Hope.

According to Hometown Subaru’s CFO Alex Williams, it’s part of a yearly donation event where they pick local charities to give to.

“Sometimes I think people get caught up in the national charities, and those are great, but a lot of times we neglect some of our local ones because all of the spotlight is on the big ones,” Williams said.

A total of $20,000 was given to both local organizations. It’s part of Subaru’s Share the Love Program, where a portion of new cars sold goes to charity.

Share the Love happens every December. During that month, for every new car sold, Subaru puts money away to give to national charities, and local dealerships participating get to pick local ones.

“We’re so thankful for Subaru and their continued generosity to SafeHaven,” said SafeHaven founder Melodi Hawley. “They gave us $10,000 towards our efforts to administer to children and women affected by the drug epidemic in West Virginia.”

The SafeHaven campaign is focused on reducing the number of children affected by substance use. With this donation, they plan to help moms by offering mothering skills, trauma counseling and community support.

“Our strategic focus is to open a short-term facility for women who can take their children with them who are battling drug addiction. We want to open a facility where we can offer holistic care.”

And the Humane Society is happy to receive the generous donation as well, especially with a busy adoption season on the horizon.

Over the past 12 years, Subaru’s Share the Love Events have seen more than $176 million given to charity.

