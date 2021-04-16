Local organizations partner to support Stratton Elementary

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Some local organizations in the Beckley area are partnering to support Stratton Elementary School.

Shade Tree Car Club, the Dumas Psychology Collective, Beckley Rotary and the New River Riders are all joining forces to put on a snack pack fundraiser.

They’re hosting a cruise-in where participants and patrons are encouraged to donate a snack item for kids that don’t have much to eat at home. Monetary donations will also be accepted.

Stephanie French with Shade Tree says any kind of easy-to-make or simple snack food is encouraged to be donated. They’re to be given to kids to take home on the weekend, incase they don’t have access to food outside of school.

“We are asking for things like Chef Boyardee, breakfast bars, Easy Mac, things that are easy for children to eat and make themselves,” French said.

The cruise-in will be at Logan’s Roadhouse from 5:00 – 8:00 P.M. this Saturday.

