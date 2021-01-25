Local officer and National Guard member details experience being at the Capitol for inauguration

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- After the attack on the Capitol, almost three weeks ago, more than 27,00 National Guard Troops were deployed to Washington, D.C for the inauguration.

One local officer and national guard member, Devin McDowell, retuned home last night after being in D.C. for a little over a week. McDowell has been in the National Guard for three years and says his unit was called on short notice to teach an emergency class to a larger unit on riot control. Overall, McDowell was excited to help out where he could.

“Overall, like the initial reaction, given what what happened at the Capitol, I was obviously a little nervous but, it’s the National Guard we’re always on call for that kind of thing as far as anything national goes, so it was a mix between nervousness and a little bit of excitement. I spent lots of my time by the library, Supreme Courthouse, just walking mostly around Capitol Hill in that fenced in area they had. Other than that, it was a lot of stand-by, just in case something happened. We were kind of stationed in all these random spots throughout town.”

There will be a heavy military presence around the Capitol for some time.