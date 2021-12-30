Local law enforcement warns against impaired driving this New Year’s Eve

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – As New Year’s Eve approaches, local law enforcement is encouraging people to drive safely.

New Year’s Eve is one of the most dangerous holidays for DUIs. Law enforcement suggests you find a ride or stay home this holiday to avoid driving under the influence.

Sgt. Wilhite with the Beckley Police Department is the regional coordinator with the Governor’s Highway Safety Office. He says it’s important to make good decisions this holiday season when you get behind the wheel.

“Unfortunately this is a time of the year that there is an increase in DUIs, and that leads to an increase in deaths on the roadway. And that’s always something we want to minimize the best we can, but ultimately it’s up to the individual to make responsible decisions.”

If you’re going out this holiday, police suggest you find a taxi, rideshare, or just call a friend.

