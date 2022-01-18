Local hospitals in need of nurses, national shortage strikes home

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Hospitals across the country are facing critical staffing shortages, and the same is true here in the Mountain State. The need arises due to the overwhelming number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

According to a report by QuoteWizard, roughly 4 out of 5 ICU beds in West Virginia are currently in use and 44% of hospitals say they are critically understaffed.

“When you look at it you see staff burned out and overworked, and also a large number of people coming in,” Senior Research Analyst Nick VinZant said. “So it really is burning the candle at both ends.”

The need for extra help is so needed in some areas that Gov. Justice has sent the National Guard to lend a hand. Beckley ARH is one of the hospitals to receive some help from the National Guard, and also has a job fair lined up for next week in an attempt to find more medical staff.

Related