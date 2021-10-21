Local high schools to compete in marching band invitational

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Local high schools are gearing up to participate in a marching band competition in Charleston.

This will be the 10th annual West Virginia Marching Band Invitational Championship.

Oak Hill High School is one school participating. Their marching band will be in Charleston this weekend competing in three different competitions: A drum line competition, majorette competition, and an overall band competition.

Some of the band members say they are very excited to show the state what Oak Hill is made of.

“It’s been a really hard year and a half,” Drum major Kaleigh Schwarz said. “We just want to show everyone what we have.”

Other local high schools participating include: Bluefield High School, Wyoming East, Independence, James Monroe and more.

