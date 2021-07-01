Local healthcare counseling service offers free health insurance guidance

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A local healthcare counseling service went to the Raleigh County Convention Center to give free advice on applying for health insurance.

West Virginia Navigator is a nonprofit organization that operates throughout the state, and they say many people can qualify for low cost or even zero premium health insurance.

According to Outreach Navigator Shannon Metheney, anyone can stop by without an appointment and receive free counseling on how to sign up through the Healthcare Marketplace.

“Because of the pandemic this year, lots of West Virginians have lost their jobs, lost their insurance,” Metheney said. “We’re in the community to help people get enrolled.”

West Virginia Navigator will also be in Bluefield tomorrow at the Craft Memorial Library. No appointments are necessary.

The current enrollment period through the Healthcare Marketplace ends August 15, 2021.

