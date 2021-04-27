Local elementary school students donate to Blessing Box project

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – After a rough year of intense need, the local blessing Box Project in Raleigh County has seen huge success.

The community donation boxes are for hygiene items, canned goods and much more.

And according to the project’s coordinator Stephanie French, the Raleigh County Prevention Coalition has challenged local elementary schools to step up and donate.

“We have sponsors for each box responsible for keeping things in them, but they are in such high demand, they were having difficulty filling them,” French said. “So I decided to have a contest with the elementary schools in our area.”

They challenged different grade levels to see who could donate the most. One participating school was Maxwell Hill Elementary, where the classes donated hundreds of items.

“They took the whole initiative very seriously,” said Maxwell Hill Principal Amanda Richmond. “They were excited. Everyday they were bringing in more and more items.”

Another participating school was Daniels Elementary. Their first grade class won as well, and that class alone donated more than 400 canned goods. All the items donated will go directly to the Blessing Box project, helping underprivileged people in the community.

