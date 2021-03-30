Local directors crowdfunding for new film featuring Beckley’s Ambrosia Inn

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A film called Ambrosia. It’s a slapstick comedy about the owner of a bed and breakfast trying to navigate a busy day at the inn.

It’s to be filmed at and based off the real Ambrosia Inn located in Downtown Beckley. The film’s directors are locals from the Beckley area and are crowdfunding the film’s production.

Co-director David Gravely said they loved the idea of filming at the Ambrosia and immediately got to work.

“We decided The Ambrosia is a really good place to film a movie like a comedy,” Gravely said. “And we loved the idea immediately. We said it’s a very resourceful place, we could shoot the whole thing right there.”

They say it’s a fun and challenging endeavor. Deciding to film a movie entirely in one location centered in Downtown Beckley has provided a unique experience over the past few months.

And not only is the film based in Downtown Beckley, the entire cast and crew are all native West Virginians.

“Everyone in the casting crew is West Virginian. When we’re feeding people we’re trying to use local restaurants. All the actors are local talent, the production team is from Fairmont and Charleston. And the producers, directors, writers, we’re all from Beckley.”

The film is being produced independently by the local directors and their studio Butter Chicken Productions, and also through a partnership with Mountain Craft Productions based in Fairmont. For this project, they have a total crew number of between 15-20 people, all of whom are excited to create this local film.

“We’ve made a decision to not leave. We’ve decided to do our work here.”

The film is still in the pre-production stage while it’s being funded. Currently they’ve raised almost $9,000 of their $15,000 goal.

Those interested in helping fund the project can donate through the crowdfunding website Seed&Spark.