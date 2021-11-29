Local businesses see good turnout for Black Friday weekend, encourage shopping local on Cyber Monday

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – With the latest Cyber Monday coming to a close, retailers are taking advantage of the increase in online sales.

Last year, online retailers saw nearly $11 billion in sales, making it the biggest ecommerce day of the entire year.

However, Cyber Monday is also often paired with a decline in sales at brick and mortar stores. As a response, many small businesses across the country encourage folks around this time to shop local.

Local businesses in Fayetteville are no exception. According to the Fayetteville Visitors Center, many local stores saw a big influx of shoppers during the Black Friday weekend.

“With Black Friday and Small Business Saturday we were pretty busy in town, a lot of folks coming in to shop small over the weekend,” said Executive Director Tabitha Stover.

Some shops that saw a big turnout were the Lost Appalachian Trading Company, as well as Water Stone Outdoors and many others.

The Fayetteville Visitors Center says that this time of year is the downtime for tourism. They say the influx of shoppers can partially be attributed to the new national park designation and a slight change in the usual slow season.

Related