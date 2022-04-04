Local Brother’s of the Wheel Club comes together to host first-ever Easter egg hunt for community kids

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – The Brothers of the Wheel Motorcycle Club’s East Plateau Chapter is hosting their first-ever Easter egg hunt for the kids around the community.

They are going to have over 3,000 plastic eggs filled with candy along with golden prize eggs. In addition, the club will be giving away thousands of dollars worth in prizes ranging from various kinds of toys.

Several area businesses pitched in to help contribute prizes and candy. The club’s president Jason Pemberton says the inspiration behind hosting the egg hunt is simply to put smiles on the kid’s faces.

“It’s to give back to the community and the kids in the community because they’re what matters, and making them happy and stuff, and we’re a family-oriented motorcycle club, so when it comes to giving back to the kids and everything we’re all for it,” says Pemberton.

The egg hunt will take place on Saturday, April 9 from noon to 2 p.m. at Oak Hill City Park. Free photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny will also be available at the event.

