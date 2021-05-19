Local bank hosts grilling fundraiser for Blessing Box project

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A bank holds a fundraiser for the local Blessing Box project.

City National Bank on Park Avenue in Beckley invited the community out for hamburgers, chips and brownies. All money raised goes to the Raleigh County Prevention Coalition’s Blessing Boxes. Supplies then go to the local rotary club for distribution.

Jonathon Grose with City National Bank says they’re always willing to do what they can for the community.

“I think it’s important for us to give back to the community,” Grose said.” We need to make sure that we’re out, and trying to encourage and lift up those who are having a hard time. And through the pandemic I think we’ve seen that, that we need to step up and do those things.”

The local Blessing Boxes are always looking for donations, and anyone is encouraged to take what they need and leave what they can.

