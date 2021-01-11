Local antique mall sees huge community support after opening last year

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A local market has seen huge community support since it opened last August.

Peddler’s Antiques and Collectibles set up a shop in a previously unused building and turned it into a shopping spot with roughly 60 vendors. They have furniture, collectibles, a game store, arcade and much more.

The store’s co-owner Thomas Moseley says they’ve seen great community support, and they’re proud to offer a new family-friendly attraction in the city.

“It’s great to take a building that was so much a part of Beckley’s culture and instead of it sitting here, bring it back to function for the area. It’s a really good feeling to get this building back where it should be and also do what we want to do,” Moseley said.

Moseley added that the gaming and comic area located in the back of the store has been used as a family-friendly venue. Game store ‘Gamester’s Paradise’ is located there and offers an array of retro games to play while patrons shop.

The store is also offering to be a venue for birthday parties, and says they intend to follow social distancing and sanitizing guidelines to keep families safe.

Peddler’s Antiques and Collectibles is located at 268 George Street in Beckley and is open Monday through Saturday.