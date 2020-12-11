Local alternative metal band working on new album

GLEN JEAN, WV (WOAY) – A local metal band is preparing to release a new album.

MX The American has been creating alternative metal music for years, and they’re gearing up to release their ninth album called Appalachia Voodoo Factory. They also just released a single from the album and have seen a good response.

The lead vocalist with the band Rad Ray Terrell says it’s been an incredible experience seeing the great reception from the community.

“It’s doing really good. We have over 5,000 people on our site, we have another 1,000 likes. I love it man, we all love it. The welcome is just tremendous,” Terrell said.

The new album is expected to release sometime during early-to-mid 2021. Their previous albums are currently available on various music streaming and download sites.