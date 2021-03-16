Linda K. Epling Stadium hosting drive-through food distribution event Friday

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Three groups are teaming up to provide free food distribution to the Beckley community.

The US Department of Agriculture, Beckley Housing Authority and Save the Children will be handing out 1,200 boxes of food to those who need it on Friday at Linda K. Epling stadium. The distribution is drive-up, so the housing authority asks that you remain in your vehicle and be mindful of COVID-19 practices.

“Our goal is to make it successful,” said Distribution Volunteer Ron Hedrick. “If we make it successful, they’re going to expand the program. We’d like to see this happen every month, or at least every other month. It’s a good thing for the area. There’s a lot of need right now for boxes of food.”

The distribution is from 12 pm – 4 pm this Friday and all community members are welcome.